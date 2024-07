Nigerian-American Afrobeats artist DChamp, formerly known as Kokoboy, has made his musical debut with the EP “Afrobeats Welcome to DC.”

The five-track project, featuring collaborations with Lord of Ajasa and ITunes, showcases DChamp’s talent for crafting sweet melodies and captivating lyrics, solidifying his position as a promising Afrobeats ambassador.

Listen to the new EP below: