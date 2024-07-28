Connect with us

New Music: Brillsta – “Ebeano”

Singer-songwriter Brillsta comes through with a brand new Afropop single “Ebeano,” which translates to “We are Here.” The song pays a glowing homage to the rich culture of Eastern Nigeria while also using the club-ready banger as a symbol of unity for every Nigerian.

Produced by Young Smith, Brillsta invoked another creative of himself to deliver an absolute smash of a single with ‘Ebeano’ already setting clubs and the streets ablaze.

Listen to “Ebeano” below:

 

