Watch Brillsta’s Celebration of Culture in the “Ebeano” Music Video

5 hours ago

Brillsta has dropped the visuals for his latest hit, “Ebeano,” under Trap Records Entertainment. The track, which means “We Are Here,” is a perfect mix of traditional rhythms and Afro-pop, paying tribute to the rich cultural heritage of Nigeria’s South East.

Directed by Nedy Pictures, the video brings “Ebeano” to life with captivating scenes of Igbo culture. From dancers in colourful traditional attire to graceful ladies embodying elegance, every shot is a celebration of pride and heritage.

Press play to watch “Ebeano” below

 

