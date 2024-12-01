Victony Takes Us Through Love & Heartbreak in New “Sunday School” Video

Connect with us

BN TV

Victony has released the visuals for his track “Sunday School” from his debut album “Stubborn,” and it’s one of those songs that hits differently. If you’ve been following him since his hits like “Soweto” and “Kolomental,” you’ll know Victony isn’t afraid to get deep and speak on real emotions.

In “Sunday School,” Victony pours out his heart, navigating love, confusion, and a bit of heartbreak. The lyrics are raw and honest, questioning relationships and what happens when things feel too good to be true. With lines like “If e too sweet, e no mean say e no fit bitter,” it’s clear he’s exploring the bittersweet side of life and love. He also touches on the pressures of expectations and the search for answers with “They asking in my family, they don’t know what happen to you.”

If you haven’t seen it yet, check out the visuals for “Sunday School” below

