BNStyle Spotlight: Doja Cat’s 2022 Grammys Dress took 300+ Hours to Construct

Last night, Hollywood’s finest graced the halls of the MGM Grand Graden Arena in Las Vegas for the 2022 edition of the Grammys with spectacular and jaw-dropping looks – we’ve got the deets to prove the room was filled with opulence and glitz you’d expect to see.

Of course, superstar and now, Grammy award winner, Doja Cat showed up and showed out in two stunning Atelier Versace custom dresses. The singer who is of South African descent appeared on the red carpet in the first look – a turquoise custom Atelier Versace corset and crystal-embroidered dress, chunky-heeled sandals by Donatella Versace and diamond accessories by Samer Halimeh New York and Jacob & Co.

According to Versace, the silhouette channelled inspiration from the sheer, rhinestone-embellished dress worn by Marilyn Monroe when she sang “Happy Birthday, Mr President” to President John F. Kennedy in 1962. Taking 300 hours to construct and an additional 175 hours of hand-embroidery, a satin corset with crystal-embellished boning is layered with a tulle dress with wet-effect crystal embroidery. For her hairdo, Doja as expected went with an edgy feathered platinum updo by JStayReady whilst keeping her makeup soft and alluring.

For the second look, things turned ‘peachy’ as she stunned in a sparkly custom crystal bejewelled Versace floor-length dress. With a deep V and thigh-high slit, she complemented the look with strappy peach sandals, a glass bag by Heven for Coperni and diamond accessories from Jacquie Aiche.

She kept her makeup dreamy and soft partnered with a raven-dark knotted bun and baby hairs laid to perfection.

Credits

Look 1

Dress & Shoes: @versace by @donatella_versace

Diamonds: @samerhalimehny| @doraziopr | @jacobandco

Bag(s): @jblaudio | @thediscodaddy | @home.in.heven | @coperni

Photography: @jpwphoto

Stylist: @brettalannelson

Hair: @jstayready_

Nails: @sacciadidthat

Makeup: @ernestocasillas

Look 2

Dress & Shoes: @versace by @donatella_versace

Shoes Crystal: @thediscodaddy

Diamonds: @jacquieaiche

Bag: @home.in.heven

Photography: @jpwphoto

Stylist: @brettalannelson

Hair: @jstayready_

Nails: @sacciadidthat