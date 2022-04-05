Connect with us

A Week in Style: 7 Simple & Chic Looks to Copy from Chinyelum Nwuba – You’re Welcome!

Published

11 seconds ago

 on

Content creator, Chinyelum Nwuba mostly known as Chi-Chi, is one #BellaStylista that looks effortlessly chic without trying too hard. She has a natural sense of fashion and her style usually revolves around slow, luxury fashion.

To give you a taste of her style and aesthetic, we’ve curated some of the best looks on her Instagram page. Keep scrolling for a new dose of the week in style.

Monday

Step into the new week with the right shade of a bold-coloured suit plus minimal jewellery and you are good to go! 

Tuesday

A canary yellow like CHI-CHI’s shirt is bound to brighten up your day plus any bottom of your choice.

Wednesday

We doubt you can go wrong with a white top and any colour of pants really.

Thursday

This ensemble is so versatile and chic it can work for any day of the week.

Friday

This is what we’d like to call a seamless ‘work-to-date’ transition look.

Saturday

This pastel yellow could not be any more perfect for a brunch date with the fam or pals.

Sunday

You can definitely strut your stuff to church in this dreamy floral-patterned dress.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle.

