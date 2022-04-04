M.I Abaga & Eniola Mafe are Giving us all the Feels With their Pre-wedding Shoot!

One thing about love is the undeniable joy it brings, even to those who witness it. It’s almost impossible not to smile when you see two people who are completely enamoured and in love. M.I Abaga and his sweetheart, Eniola Mafe, are bringing all of that spark to us, and we adore it.

The couple is getting set to go down the aisle and say the cherished words, “I do!” As their wedding day approaches, they decided to bring all the sizzle to their pre-wedding shoot, and we’re loving it. Their connection is undeniable, and we can’t get enough of the look of love in each of their eyes.

Enjoy the lovely pre-wedding photos below.

Photo Credit: @emmanueloyeleke