Connect with us

Music Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

M.I Abaga & Eniola Mafe are Giving us all the Feels With their Pre-wedding Shoot!

BN TV Music Scoop

"Nigerian Idol" Season 7 Recap: Contestants Deliver Inspirational Performances as Gerald Exits the Competition

Events Music Scoop Style

Every Red Carpet Look Worth Seeing From The 2022 #Grammys

Events Music Scoop

Jon Batiste, CeCe Winans and Jazmine Sullivan Among The 2022 Grammy Winners

Music

Black Coffee wins his first ever Grammy Award!

Music Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Get to Know M.I Abaga’s Fiancée Eniola Mafe

BN TV Music

Watch Ria Sean perform Her Singles "Satisfy My Soul" & "Stamina" live on That Grape Juice

BN TV Music

New Video: Dunsin Oyekan - Before the Lord Our God

BN TV Music

Fireboy DML rocks out on Audiomack's "Fine Tuned" with a thrilling performance of "Peru"

BN TV Music

Watch the Nollywood recreation of Flavour's "Egwu Ndi Oma"

Music

M.I Abaga & Eniola Mafe are Giving us all the Feels With their Pre-wedding Shoot!

Published

13 mins ago

 on

One thing about love is the undeniable joy it brings, even to those who witness it. It’s almost impossible not to smile when you see two people who are completely enamoured and in love. M.I Abaga and his sweetheart, Eniola Mafe, are bringing all of that spark to us, and we adore it.

The couple is getting set to go down the aisle and say the cherished words, “I do!” As their wedding day approaches, they decided to bring all the sizzle to their pre-wedding shoot, and we’re loving it. Their connection is undeniable, and we can’t get enough of the look of love in each of their eyes.

Enjoy the lovely pre-wedding photos below.

Photo Credit: @emmanueloyeleke

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Dr. Ukandu Rightway: Early Detection of Glaucoma Can Help You Avoid Blindness

BNxVisainNairobi: Follow The Thrills of Visa’s Innovation Studio Launch with BellaNaija’s Oluwadunsin

Farida Yahya: Why Founders Should Renegotiate the Psychological Contract with Their Team

Mfonobong Inyang: Much Ado About Young People, Elections & Women’s Rights

Timisola Sanya: How Do You Deal With Unforgiveness?
css.php