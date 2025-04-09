The Afara Initiative & Morehead-Cain Foundation are set to Expand Global Opportunities for Nigerian Students

The Morehead-Cain Foundation, renowned for its pioneering merit-based scholarship and leadership development programs, has announced its expansion beyond the United States for the first time, with Nigeria as a part of its inaugural cohort. This expansion was made possible through a partnership with The Afara Initiative, a leading force in youth leadership development and economic empowerment.

Through this collaboration, Afara has spearheaded the rigorous selection process for the 2025 Morehead-Cain Global Fellowship Program in Nigeria, identifying and supporting the country’s most promising young leaders to apply for the program. Vice Chancellors from leading Nigerian universities have played a pivotal role in identifying exceptional candidates, working closely with Afara.

At the partnership announcement dinner, Chris Bradford, President of the Morehead-Cain Foundation, delivering his welcome speech to The Afara Initiative’s funders, university vice-chancellors, and deans said;

We are thrilled to partner with The Afara Initiative as we expand the Morehead-Cain Fellowship beyond the U.S., said Chris Bradford, President of the Morehead-Cain Foundation. Nigeria is home to an extraordinary pool of talented and ambitious young leaders, and we are excited to support them in developing the skills, networks, and experiences necessary to drive positive change and bring their knowledge back to their home institutions.

As part of the selection process, Afara brought together key stakeholders from university management and business leaders along with the Morehead-Cain team at an exclusive event in Lagos.

The event hosted Vice Chancellors and Deans from Nigeria’s leading universities – University of Lagos, Caleb University, Lead City University, Obafemi Awolowo University, the Federal University of Technology Akure, and Elizade University. The event highlighted the potential of this partnership to redefine leadership development across Africa, ensuring that the selected exceptional students gain access to a 12-month experience in the United States, equipping them with the skills, networks, and global exposure needed to drive systemic change upon their return.

This partnership is a game-changer for Afara and young Nigerian leaders, said Lara Rabiu, Founder of The Afara Initiative. This partnership reflects our commitment to bridging local talent with global opportunities and ensuring that Nigeria’s brightest minds gain access to the resources, networks, and leadership skills necessary to compete and thrive internationally.

The Morehead-Cain Program, based at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, has a legacy of developing exceptional leaders through fully funded educational, professional, and global learning experiences. With this expansion, the Foundation aims to cultivate a diverse, global network of leaders who will contribute to their home countries and the world at large.

In addition to the Morehead-Cain partnership, Afara is launching its 2025 application cycle for flagship programs, including the Bridge Fellowship and Pathway Career Accelerators, further strengthening opportunities for Nigerian students to excel in leadership and career development.

We believe this partnership will open doors for Nigerian students to contribute meaningfully on a global scale. We are excited to continue transforming lives and shaping future leaders through this collaboration.

About The Afara Initiative

Afara firmly believes that Nigeria’s youth hold the key to the nation’s future. Afara aims to solve the socio-economic challenges faced by the country by empowering 1 Million university students, setting them on a path to economic independence and supporting them in emerging as entrepreneurs, business leaders, and public leaders who will envision and build a thriving Nigeria. Our vision is to build a sectorally diverse, socially equitable and globally competitive Nigeria in 20 years.

To date, Afara has impacted over 730+ students and helped them achieve an up to 20x increase in their economic outcomes (remuneration, scholarships, financial aid, etc.) post their graduation. Our students span all 36 states in Nigeria and our alumni work in 10+ countries across the globe. We have scaled our impact through 2 interventions: The Bridge Fellowship (A hyper-selective leadership accelerator for high-potential university students with a dedication towards creating systemic change) and The Pathway Career Accelerator (Career accelerators run in partnership with universities offering career development and advancement programs and services).

Afara is backed by marquee funders such as Mastercard Foundation, Livelihood Impact Fund, Warner Media, Blavatnik Family Foundation, The Murtala Muhammed Foundation, among others and is privileged to have the support of an exceptional Board of Directors and Advisory Council which boasts Akin Oyebode (Commissioner, Ekiti State Government), Chris Bradford (Founder, African Leadership Academy), Eniola Mafe (Global Advocacy & Partnerships Director, Bridges to Prosperity) and Lucy Hoffman (Founder, Carry1st) among others.

About Morehead-Cain Foundation

The Morehead-Cain Foundation is home to the first merit-based scholarship program in the United States, established in 1945 at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

More than just a scholarship, it is a rigorous, lifelong leadership experience that provides exceptional students with world-class education, global exposure, and hands-on professional development. Through its Global Fellowship, Morehead-Cain extends this legacy beyond the U.S., empowering high-potential students from around the world to become transformative leaders in their communities and industries.

