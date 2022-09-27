M.I Abaga & Eniola Mafe share their Love Story as they cover TheWill Downtown Magazine

M.I: Number one was when Audu told me about her; this is the phase of my life when I knew I needed to meet someone new. I went to her Instagram page and [made a gesture to suggest that he was in awe]. I think because, in the back of my mind, I had always thought, even as a child, that I’d love to marry a woman with an afro; I don’t know why; it was just this silly thing. So as soon as I saw her page, I was like, ‘get out of here’ [in excitement because she had an afro on].

That was my first thought. Then we followed each other and started talking. I think the first time we spoke, we spoke for like two hours on the phone. This was Christmas time, and I was at home with family—my cousins and everyone was around. They are the ones that started noticing that every day I was gisting with this person. Early on, because of the distance between us, she living in Geneva and I in Lagos, it allowed us to be very clear. If it wasn’t worth doing, there’s no point. To look at her from that perspective, I would say that our meeting was one of the most magical times of my life. Falling in love was magical because we spent hours talking about several things like stories, music, and so on.

Eniola: We would talk for hours, and people would be like, ‘what are you guys doing?’ If there was a camera, people would be solely disappointed with us. Sometimes we’d have music playing, and I’ll often dance (on camera). He indulges me in just being me. With women, we can sometimes look like we have it all together; it’s very hard to decipher where they actually need someone. It requires an inquisitive person who knows themselves and feels pretty confident in themselves to ask questions that have nothing to do with satisfying their ego. Sometimes

with these conversations when you first meet, you’re mining for information to tell you whether this person is worth your time or not. I knew I was in trouble; I don’t mean that in a bad way; I was like, ‘oh man, he got me.’

M.I: A lot of times, as men, you’re also not sure as you go through life. ‘Have I met the person?’ In my experience, you meet someone that you’re like, ‘this is the chance, this is the opportunity I need. I am now ready to put all my eggs in one basket. This is the basket.’ I told her she’s the story I want to read more. I don’t know how the story is going to end, but I would like to read chapters 2, 3, or 4 and learn more about her.

Eniola: Jude already talked about the opportunity to meet someone amazing. It kinda scared me a little bit, it scares anyone because you don’t want to mess it up, and I loved being friends with him. He was a fast friend in the sense that I wanted to tell him about my day and show him everything, and this is someone I met a couple of weeks ago. I was just wowed like I really want this person in my life and I hoped they would stay, not in any kind of romantic way, it was that I want to be around this person a lot, and I think he’s really great. Not him as M.I but as Jude was just such a joy. I liked myself around him, and this was over the phone. He’s helped me become a better daughter to my parents, a better sister, friend, and woman. You don’t know how this story ends, but that intentional incubation of a raising of love… You talk about meeting and falling in love; I don’t think I fell in love. I built love with this person. He’s also helped me to get to love myself. He mentioned ADHD, I also have ADHD, so we interact in ways that probably look a bit haphazard to other people, but it works for us.

Read more on the interview here.

Credit

Photography: @graphedbyblue