“As soon as we started talking, we never stopped talking.” M.I. Abaga on Meeting His Wife Eniola on “Tea With Tay”

On this episode of “Tea With Tay”, Taymesan is joined by Nigerian rapper and hip-hop icon, M.I. Abaga.

M.I. talks about his childhood days in Jos, growing up as the first son to an evangelist, and his very first time coming across what would become part and parcel of him: hip-hop, his days at an American college where he worked as a music producer, dancer, and coordinator of an acapella gospel group while doing odd maintenance jobs to make ends meet, poor grades, withdrawing from school due to the high cost of tuition, coming home to Nigeria, and working diligently at low-paying jobs before music came to his rescue.

The “Beef” singer opens up about being the first musician from Jos to win a Headies award in a rap category, his Chocolate City days as a rapper and an exec, and how he was able to uplift rappers and musicians in his circle, his legacy and creative agency, TASCK.

M.I. also narrates meeting Eniola Mafe, who’s now been his wife for a year.

Watch: