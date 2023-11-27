ICYMI: Offset’s Simple Nighttime Skincare Routine Is A Must-See For Every Youthful Beauty Lover

This is for men and the ladies who love them. Get in here BellaNaijarians!

Offset is out with his simple nighttime skincare routine, using some of his most trusted products since high school. Yes, this bloke at been at it for a long while, he sure knows something. Here with Harper’s BAZAAR, he breaks down his nightly routine, including how he cares for his dreads, why he reaches for women’s deodorant over men’s, Cardi B’s aversion to cologne, and the importance of a manicure.

