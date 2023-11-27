Connect with us

ICYMI: Offset's Simple Nighttime Skincare Routine Is A Must-See For Every Youthful Beauty Lover

For The 1st Time, Rotimi & Vanessa Mdee Reveal Their Adorable Children To The World | WATCH

Shatu Garko — The World's 1st National Pageant Winning Hijabi Is The Teen Cover Star For GO Lifestyle

ICYMI: Turquoise Looked Good On Tasha Cobbs Leonard At The GMA Dove Awards, Check It Out.

Di'Ja Is Back With A New EP & You Will Love These Stunning Shots From Her Cover Shoot

What Happens When Gwen Stefani & Jackie Aina Meet Up For Rapid Fire? Find Out Here

Lilian Afegbai Will Show You How To Channel That Baddie-Aesthetic 7 Days A Week

MAC Cosmetics Unveils Stunning Makeup for Lisa Folawiyo's Fashion Show

The 72nd Miss Universe Rocked A Girdled South African Masterpiece For Her Final Walk In El Salvador

Mitchel Ihezue Was Stunning at the Miss Universe Preliminary Competition

Published

7 hours ago

 on

This is for men and the ladies who love them. Get in here BellaNaijarians!

Offset is out with his simple nighttime skincare routine, using some of his most trusted products since high school. Yes, this bloke at been at it for a long while, he sure knows something. Here with Harper’s BAZAAR, he breaks down his nightly routine, including how he cares for his dreads, why he reaches for women’s deodorant over men’s, Cardi B’s aversion to cologne, and the importance of a manicure.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

You all know those dudes that say they’ve got no time for skincare because it’s not for men, share this post with them. Lol, do it now, yes now.

Till next time, take care of that skin fam.

Credit: Harper’s BAZAAR

