It Was A Date Night for Wizkid & Zion at the “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” Premiere

In a star-studded event, Wizkid and his son Zion made an appearance on the red carpet for the premiere of the highly anticipated “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

Wizkid’s involvement in the forthcoming animated film goes beyond attending the premiere, as he is also featured on the movie’s soundtrack. The soundtrack boasts an impressive lineup of artists, including A$AP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Offset, Nav, Coi Leray, J.I.D., Swae Lee, Future, Don Toliver, James Blake, and more.

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson in their feature directorial debuts, while the screenplay was penned by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham.

Among the notable attendees were Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Offset, Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, and many others.

Photo Credit:@spiderversemovie