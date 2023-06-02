Connect with us

Mayowa & Demilade's White Wedding Video Is The Magic Your Day Needs!

Mayowa and Demilade have found this beautiful thing called love and now, they get to live their perfect fairytale!

They exchanged their vows in a dreamy white wedding ceremony and it was an absolute delight. Every detail of their wedding was so beautiful! From their stylish looks to their beautiful ride in a white carriage and their fun wedding reception, Mayowa and Demilade’s wedding was indeed one for the books. Their wedding video will certainly have you glued to your screens.

Enjoy Mayowa and Demilade’s wedding video below:

Videography @wrgoimagery
Photography @empire_scheme_studios

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Avatar photo

