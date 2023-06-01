Connect with us

Ezinne & Gbenga Found Love at a Wedding! #TheEGMatrimony

A Mutual Friend Did The Matchmaking! Enjoy Miriam and Olorunfemi's Wedding Photos

Neighbour Turned Lover! Ida and Jumbe's Love Story Will Make Your Day

Fill Your Weekend With all the Love & Beauty From The Amazing Features on #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Dayo and David Formed a Connection Right From Their First Conversation!

Vwede & Kachi’s Pre-wedding Shoot Will Totally Make Your Day!

From The Instagram Explore Page To The Aisle! It's #GarricksOnTheRock23

Hop on The Fun Train This Weekend With All Our Amazing Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Feel The Joys Of Love With Rachael and Vincent’s Wedding Video

From a Kind Gesture to The Perfect Proposal in Turkey! See Grace & Bisi’s #BNBling

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Who knew a simple act of kindness could serve as a catalyst for a perfect love story? Grace and Bisi are the lovebirds for today and their journey began with a kind gesture at the university.

Grace had encountered some payment issues at an event and Bisi came to the rescue. This opened a door of friendship and love and eventually, the sweetest proposal in Turkey! Bisi went down on one knee and asked Grace to marry him and she said ‘Yes’! Their romantic #BNBling moment is sure to add a truckload of smiles to your day.

Enjoy their proposal photos and love story below:

 
How we met
By the bride, Grace:
Bisi was the vice president of ACS and was hosting an event that I was to attend. When I went to withdraw money for the event, the machine swallowed my card. I came to the event queue and informed my friends, one of whom knew Bisi and asked if he could allow me to enter.

   

Unfortunately, as the event was with the student union Bisi could not let me in for free, so he asked my friend how much I wanted to withdraw. Not knowing or meeting me, Bisi went and sorted the bill out for me. I was shocked by this act of kindness and later got Bisi’s number from my friend to say thank you. Those who know Bisi would say this is just how he is but this story sparked the debate of who made the first move. Bisi believes I was the one, as I got his number and messaged him. I believe it was Bisi as he went the extra mile to give me money. Nevertheless, we are here today and they are engaged. Who do you think made the first move?

   

 

Credits

Bride @g_andam
Groom @bisi_bma
Photography @nelsonniteh
Ring @londondiamondsofficial

