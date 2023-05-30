Ezinne & Gbenga Found Love at a Wedding! #TheEGMatrimony

Connect with us

One of our favourite things about weddings is how we get to meet new people. Sometimes, one of these other guests might just be the love of your life!  Ezinne and Gbenga can attest to this because this is how they found love.

Theirs was an instant connection which grew into a whirlwind romance. Now these lovebirds have become inseparable and have decided to take the forever route! They look so beautiful in their pre-wedding photos and they came slaying 100%. You certainly can’t miss the joy on their faces and we are super giddy that love found Ezinne and Gbenga!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

 

How we met
As shared by the couple:

Once upon a time, at a friend’s wedding, our paths crossed. Little did we know, that chance encounter would be the beginning of our own love story. From then on, we couldn’t stop talking to each other. We went on our first date, and the rest, as they say, is history. We became each other’s confidants, best friends, and, ultimately, soulmates.

Now, as we stand on the brink of forever, we are grateful for that serendipitous meeting at our friend’s wedding that led us to where we are today. We are excited to start the next chapter of our lives together as husband and wife.

Credits

Bride@zinnyofthegoodlife
Photography@mamahstudios
Planner: @provee_events
Makeup@beautybank_ng
Dress@heekmerhs_couturier
Videography@cinematicsng | @cinematicsweddings

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

