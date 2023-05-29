A Mutual Friend Did The Matchmaking! Enjoy Miriam and Olorunfemi’s Wedding Photos

Connect with us

Do you remember Olorunfemi who found the love of his life, Miriam on a mutual friend’s WhatsApp status? You can catch up here if you missed their sweet love story.

Well, the sweethearts have taken the forever route and are blessing our day with their beautiful wedding photos! Miriam exuded such elegance in her vintage white wedding dress and Olorunfemi looked dapper in his custom-made suit. They also had a Yoruba traditional engagement where they repped their culture perfectly.  Their wedding was indeed magical and you will certainly love their wedding photos as much as we do!

Enjoy their white wedding photos below and see their trad wedding photos here:

      

  

  

       

                     

his is how Miriam and Olorunfemi had their traditional wedding:

      

       

    

All set for the big day!

      

      

    

       

 

        

       

      

         

   

                  

    