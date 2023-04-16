Miriam and Olorunfemi Met Through a Mutual Friend! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

First, let us start by saying that friends who connect other friends to each other are absolutely top-tier! We’re sure that Miriam and Olorunfemi would agree with us as this was the start of their love journey.

Their love story began when a mutual friend posted Miriam’s photo on WhatsApp. Olorunfemi could not resist her beauty so he got her contact details. One thrilling phone call led to a sweet first date and now, they are on a forever journey. Their beautiful pre-wedding photos have us appreciating the beauty of love, and we can’t stop gushing over their chemistry.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Miriam:

I was out for a weekend brunch with my childhood friend who happens to be Olorunfemi’s friend too. Of course, my friend posted pictures of us on her WhatsApp status and he saw it. The man couldn’t ‘unsee’ the beauty of that day. He asked my friend if he could get to meet me and she gave him my contact details after checking with me.

It was a rainy Tuesday evening and I saw my phone ring. I picked up and the gentleman on the other side introduced himself as Olorunfemi. He explained how he got my number from my friend and went on to engage me in a conversation. We ended up speaking for over 20 minutes. It simply felt like we have known each other for a while. We kept in touch via text messages until he made a trip to Lagos 2 weeks later where we eventually met in person over lunch. The rest they say is history.

Credits

Planner: @lh_events

Photography: @abayomiakinaina for @abayomiakinainaweddings

Makeup: @jhulesb

Studio: @abayomiakinainastudios