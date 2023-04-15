Have a Perfect Weekend with All The Amazing Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly!

Connect with us

Published

27 mins ago

 on

Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings Fam!

Our favourite time of the week is here and if you are reading this, then it means you love the weekend as much as we do! What better way to have a fun weekend than binging on all the sweet love stories, inspos and videos from the BellaNaija Weddings zone? We had such a swell time this week and by the time you click on the title links for more on each story, you will agree with us that love is indeed beautiful! 🥰

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!

Fill Your Day With All the Love & Beauty from Toyosi and Yemisi’s Yoruba Trad!

From The Church to The Altar! Introducing #TheDims22

A Perfect Match! Chelsea and Eze found Love on a Dating App

8 Years in The Friend Zone – Now Feyi and Dipo are #DIPInLove!

A Workplace Romance! Here’s How Ibukun & Ibukun Went From Colleagues to Lovers

Bidemi Went From Blocking Andrew To Saying Yes To Forever!

Bring That Captivating Glow To Your Big Day With This Timeless Beauty Look!

Bring The Perfect Pop of Colour To Your Yoruba Trad With this Inspo!

Contemporary Fashion Meets Sophisticated Style in This Brides and Babies Bridal Collection

This White Wedding Inspo is Your Guide To That Timeless Bridal Glow!

These #AsoEbiBella Ladies’ Dance-Off Will have You Smiling all Through

These Groom’s Sisters are Serving Beauty Overdose!

The Energy From This Mada Bride & Her Squad’s Dance Will Have You Super Pumped

This Bride and Her Squad Put The ‘E’ in Energy With Their Lit Dance Entrance!

How These Twitter Users Met Their Partners Will Have You Blushing!

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

