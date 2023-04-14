You are in For a Sweet Ride With Jameelat & Taoheed Nikkah Wedding Video!

Connect with us

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Love constantly overwhelms our hearts with so much joy. Today, we are relishing the sweetness of love with Jameelat and Taoheed’s beautiful Nikkah wedding!

They had an outdoor ceremony and everything was simply breathtaking. Jameelat and Taoheed radiated so much love and beauty in their outfits and we couldn’t get enough. After tying the knot, they had a reception and it was an absolute blast!

The bridesmaids and groomsmen came through with their electrifying dance moves and when the bride and groom made their grand entrance, we were all blown away by their fantastic performance! We bet you will love their wedding video as much as we do!

Enjoy their wedding video below:

