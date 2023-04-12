Connect with us

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style Love -Vol. 428

Sokie Did Not Give Up On Ezinne - Now It's #yEStoforever!

The Pandemic Was No Match For Lowellyn and Isaac's Sweet Love!

Hafsah & Michael Took Their Love Marrakech! See Their Dreamy Destination Wedding Photos

A Mutual Friend Did The Matchmaking - It’s Time To #MeetTheOscars!

Bask in the Beauty of Love With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly!

Akos and Frank's Wedding Video Was a Burst of Love and Happiness!

Another Instagram Love Story! Adura & Agboola's #BNBling Was Absolutely Magical

Love Came Knocking When Kemi & Kunle Were Not Searching

Ogochukwu and Alex's White Wedding Was a Beautiful Show of Love and Happiness!

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi  the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

Here are a few styles we love.

Triplets celebrate their 50th birthday @dayosunmola

@thejhulia
Dress @veekeejames_official Photographer @officialphotofreak Hair @hairbyadefunkeee Makeup @glamchii Hair stylist @adefunkeee_salon

Dressed by @theeredlabel_ Mua @glorylasway

Bella @darin_256_ Dress @hers_uganda Hair @mbajja_sean Shot @dynamicweddingphotography Makeup @glam_bykeith Nails @nail_villauganda Jewelry @thesnstore

MAKEUP @deeqlooks GELE @larrygele DRESS @trendenciasapparel ASO-OKE @deroyalfabrics ACCESSORIES @accessorize_by_rea

@powedeawujo in @hami_jani

@realwarripikin and her beau

Outfit @derinfabikunco

@adesuaetomi Outfit @anncranberry Stylist @dahmola 📸 @ahamibeleme Make up @t.alamodebeauty

@theclaibenacho made a stunning #Weddingguest 💚✨ Gele @giddy_gele Dress @fiolakemi.atelier Handfan @ugee.signature Beeds @gomabeads

@jemimaosunde ✨🥰 #GangsOfLagosOnPrime Dress @flat17studio Styled by @stylepundit Make up @t.alamodebeauty Photo credit @lailacadne

Dress: @clasikqdiane Model: @dianeuloaku Makeup: @bellablade_ Hair: @haircaps_arena Photo: @chocolate_shot_it

@mimionalaja

Kids!

Photography @kolapostudios

Photography @kolapostudios

Mummy: @_ifedolapo_

@bimbosuccess

 

