Sokie Did Not Give Up On Ezinne – Now It’s #yEStoforever!

Ezinne and Sokie’s love story proves that you can never say never when it comes to love.

The lovebirds met at the university and the more Sokie tried to get closer, the more Ezinne pushed him away. If only she knew she couldn’t keep fighting love. Time passed and they reconnected over an Instagram DM. Ezinne finally gave love a chance and it ended up being the best decision ever. Now, it is happy ever after for the sweethearts! Their pre-wedding photos are soo beautiful! We are super excited that love won for Ezinne and Sokie!

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met,

By the bride Ezinne:

Our love story depicts the saying ‘Never say Never’. We went to the same university, he was a medical student and I was a nursing student. I didn’t really know him at the university even though he said he knew me. Years after university, he was in my DM like forever (3 years or maybe more) and if you know me, you will know that trying to get my attention on social media is like mission impossible. I just used to feel that meeting people on social media was somehow and I will never take that person seriously. In fact, I used to make faces when I see people share their love stories about how they met on social media.

At a point, we exchanged numbers and he started calling. Let’s just say I made it very difficult for him to like me. Uncle didn’t relent, maybe he set me on a timer because he does this thing where he checks in with me like every 6months. I guess it was to see if I was single. Fast forward, I was single and I reposted a funny educating video on my story of Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo where he was saying that ladies will complain about being single when their Instagram account is private. He also mentioned how some ladies are the first to leave the church without even sharing the grace and how unapproachable some are.

He commented on it and accused me, saying I was guilty of what pastor Kingsley was saying. Surprisingly, I laughed. I said surprisingly because who told him I was complaining about being single? I would have lashed out but I understood that he was just trying to make small talk. Well, we started chatting again. This time it felt like we have known each other forever because the communication and the connection just felt magical. Well, the rest they say is history.



