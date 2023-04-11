The Pandemic Was No Match For Lowellyn and Isaac’s Sweet Love!

Love has no limits and it can find you anywhere and anytime. Today is all about Lowellyn and Isaac who met through a mutual friend during the pandemic.

They got to form a strong bond during this period and it was a swell time of exchanging DMs, and exciting video calls and in no time, they became inseparable. Now, these sweethearts have decided to be together forever and their pre-wedding photos are proof that they are in love! We can’t get over their goofiness and sweet chemistry. We are super giddy for them and we are certain their photos will make your day!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Lowellyn:

We met pre-pandemic through a good mutual friend and have barely been able to spend a day apart ever since. We both had ventures we were working on during the pandemic. I had a natural skincare company and him a podcast; our mutual support is what sparked the friendship that slowly grew into much more. Isaac would say he slid into my DM’s on a purely platonic basis but I see it slightly differently.

It wasn’t long before DM’s turned into long FaceTime calls where we discussed everything and anything. As tragic a time as the pandemic was, it only brought us closer. We were able to skip through the awkward stages and get to the deeper conversations; exploring each other intently till finally, we both knew this was it. We have travelled the world and shared beautiful experiences that will be ultimately crowned with our union.

Credits

Bride: @lowkanon

Groom: @isaacmalachipeters

Photography: @nelsonniteh