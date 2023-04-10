Weddings
Hafsah & Michael Took Their Love Marrakech! See Their Dreamy Destination Wedding Photos
Hafsah and Michael‘s love is simply magical and we certainly can’t get enough! Today, we are taking in all beauty from their destination wedding in one of the most exotic locations on the planet, Marrakech.
Their love journey went from a simple ‘hi’ at a mall to a perfect fairytale. Just when we thought we had seen enough beauty from their Igala-Yoruba trad, the two lovebirds decided to take it up a notch with their white wedding and they nailed it! The ambience was absolutely breathtaking and is sure to leave you spellbound. You certainly can’t help but feel their love radiating everywhere. Hafsah and Michael’s destination wedding was an absolute blast and you will love every frame as you scroll.
Enjoy their wedding photos below and see their pre-wedding shoot here:
Sealed with a perfect kiss! 🥰
Hafsah and Michael had an intimate pre-wedding dinner with friends and loved loves. This is how it went;
Credits
Bride @hafymo
Groom @deyeri
Planner: @partymaroc_marrakech | @tessallureevents
Stylist: @thestyleinfidel
Dress @alonuko_bridal
Reception dress @mazellebridal
Hair @ferdinandshair
Makeup: @ariyike_mua
Bride’s Shoes @gianvitorossi
Jewellery @swarovski
Suit @taryorgabriels
Groom’s Shoes: @tomford
Groom’s wristwatch: @jaegerlecoultre
Location: @jnanetamsna
Photography: @bedgepictures
Videography @ibidunnidamilola | @kolefilms
MC @mcajele
DJ @iamdeejaycypha
Officiant @marrykechwedding