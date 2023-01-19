Sweet Spot
Relish the Warmth of Love in Hafsah and Michael’s Pre-wedding Shoot!
Today, we’re all about the lovebirds, Hafsah and Michael, whose love story began with a “hi” at the mall.
If there is one thing we love about the #ForeverHM couple, it is how they never fail to serve exquisite looks every time! Through their lovely pre-wedding photos, they take us on a journey of the sweet love they’ve found in each other. They certainly did not disappoint with their stylish looks and we cannot help but relish the calmness and warmth that their photos exude. You’ll definitely love every frame!
Enjoy their pre-wedding photos below.
Credits
Bride @hafymo
Groom @deyeri
Stylist @thestyleinfidel
Makeup @ariyikemua
Hairstylist @FerdinandHair
Photography @thedavidmartinss