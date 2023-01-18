The #TheIDOAffair Began With a Good Gesture at a Coffee Shop!

Love is indeed magical and we are always eager to see it sprout. It came knocking for Merit and Dozie in a coffee shop and we can’t get over how it panned out!

Their sweet love began when Merit encountered some issues with payment at a coffee shop. As fate would have it, Dozie was standing behind her in the queue and he came to the rescue. Isn’t this just cute? They got talking and that was the beginning of a friendship that blossomed into the love they share today! Their lovely pre-wedding photos will certainly brighten your day!

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below.

How we met

By the bride, Merit:

Nnadozie and I met in 2018. We met during a hectic week when I had finals. I was at a Starbucks coffee shop studying for my exams with my classmates. After studying for a few hours, I became thirsty and went to the counter to grab a drink. When it came time to pay, my Starbucks app froze, so I couldn’t pay for my drink. The guy behind me offered to pay for my drink. After he paid for my drink, I thanked him, and we introduced ourselves.

I told him my name was Merit, and he told me his name was Dozie. I asked him if he was Nigerian, and he said ‘yes’ and asked me how I knew. I told him I am an Igbo babe, and he honestly thought I was pranking him. 😂 It was when I told him that my name is Udoka and started speaking Igbo that he believed. After our encounter, we exchanged numbers. Since then, we have become really good friends that transformed into a genuine love for one another. Life can be unpredictable often; one day, you meet a total stranger, and four years you are getting married to your significant other. Now it’s #TheIDOaffair.

