The #ForeverHM Trad Was a Perfect Mix of Love, Style & Culture!

Hafsah and Michael took the forever route in grand style with a vibrant Igala traditional engagement and we are totally here for it!

After their intimate civil wedding, the lovebirds gave us so much love and beauty to drool over as they tied the knot the trad way. They came through repping culture with their stylish looks and it was indeed a burst of colours. Hafsah and Michael make love look so sweet and their chemistry had us blushing non-stop. From their glamourous outfits to the excitement on their faces and love in their eyes, the #ForeverHM’s trad has won our hearts and it will win yours too!