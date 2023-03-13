The #ForeverHM Trad Was a Perfect Mix of Love, Style & Culture!

Enjoy Hafsah and Michael’s traditional wedding photos below:
Credits:
Bride @hafymo
Groom @deyeri
Planner @tessallureevents
Bridal Stylist @thestyleinfidel for @thestyleinfidelstudios @bridesoftheinfidel
Bride’s first outfit @mazellebridal
Bride’s second outfit @deolasagoeofficial
Bride’s third outfit @mazellebridal
Clutch @maisonvalentino | @bottegavenetaworld | @manoloblahnik
Bride’s shoes @tomford | @renecaovilla
Jewellery @pinkperfection_accessories | @donnatylerjewellery
Makeup @ariyike_mua
Gele @ennygelecraft
Groom’s Stylist @thestyleinfidel for @thestyleinfidelstudios
Groom’s first outfit @tdacouture
Groom’s second outfit @shadiat_alasooke
Groom’s third outfit @shadiat_alasooke
Jewellery @ordawyse_jewels_ for @thestyleinfidelstudios
Groom’s shoes @overallspremiumbrand | @loluesq
Sunglasses @cartier
Photography @bedgepictures
Videography @kolefilms