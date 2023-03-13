The #ForeverHM Trad Was a Perfect Mix of Love, Style & Culture!

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

Hafsah and Michael took the forever route in grand style with a vibrant Igala traditional engagement and we are totally here for it!

After their intimate civil wedding,  the lovebirds gave us so much love and beauty to drool over as they tied the knot the trad way.  They came through repping culture with their stylish looks and it was indeed a burst of colours. Hafsah and Michael make love look so sweet and their chemistry had us blushing non-stop. From their glamourous outfits to the excitement on their faces and love in their eyes, the #ForeverHM’s trad has won our hearts and it will win yours too!

Enjoy Hafsah and Michael’s traditional wedding photos below:

 

Credits:

Bride @hafymo
Groom @deyeri
Planner @tessallureevents
Bridal Stylist @thestyleinfidel for @thestyleinfidelstudios @bridesoftheinfidel
Bride’s first outfit @mazellebridal
Bride’s second outfit @deolasagoeofficial
Bride’s third outfit @mazellebridal
Clutch @maisonvalentino |  @bottegavenetaworld |  @manoloblahnik
Bride’s shoes  @tomford | @renecaovilla
Jewellery  @pinkperfection_accessories | @donnatylerjewellery
Makeup @ariyike_mua
Gele @ennygelecraft
Groom’s Stylist @thestyleinfidel for @thestyleinfidelstudios
Groom’s first outfit @tdacouture
Groom’s second outfit @shadiat_alasooke
Groom’s third outfit @shadiat_alasooke
Jewellery @ordawyse_jewels_ for @thestyleinfidelstudios
Groom’s shoes @overallspremiumbrand | @loluesq
Sunglasses @cartier
Photography @bedgepictures
Videography @kolefilms

