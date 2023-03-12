It Was Love at First Sight! Enjoy Chinenye & Chukwuma’s Pre-wedding Shoot

If you have a list of places to find love, we hope “weddings” is up there on your list! Cupid chose to build something magical with Chinenye and Chukwuma and decided to lay the foundation at a wedding.

Chukwuma saw Chinenye at a mutual friend’s wedding in 2022 and with the help of this friend, he got Chinenye’s Instagram handle. Theirs went from having a sweet first date to creating a beautiful bond and now, happy-ever-after! They are feeding our eyes with their stunning pre-wedding photos and we’re taking it all in. They make such a beautiful couple and we are stocked for them!

Enjoy Chinenye and Chukwuma’s love story and pre-wedding photos below:

How we met

by the bride, Chinenye:

I was invited to a wedding in 2022 as a regular guest but 3 days before the wedding, the bride reached out to me to ask if I could be her bridesmaid last minute. The normal me would’ve been upset and probably declined but my spirit asked me to just accept and join in her joy. I was going through a lot during that period but decided I’ll go out and have fun because, in the midst of my storm, I found out that I passed my exams and would be a Chartered Accountant.

I attended the wedding with the intention of dancing my sorrows away and boy! I did just that! I made sure I had a good time and eventually went home. Fast forward 2 weeks later, the bride sent me a message saying, “There’s one of my husband’s friends that has been disturbing him to get your number, can I give him your number?” And I replied, “Biko no oo!” Honestly speaking, I didn’t want to hear “pim!” from the male gender but she asked if she could give him my Instagram handle so her husband can rest! I obliged.

Within 0.3 seconds, I got a friend request and that was how he camped in my DM for weeks till I finally obliged to go on a date with him. He didn’t hold back his intentions, he politely asked “I want to be more than an Instagram friend.” I told him to go and pray! I guess his prayers worked because within a few months after that.. we got married and we are living and loving together, Happily Ever After!

Credits

Bride: @asanwa.baby

Groom: @kchuks_01

Planning & Coordination: @panevents

Makeup: @zitabeautie

Black Dress: @maka_eze

Ankara outfit: @bxfrox

Stylist: @premium.pie

Photography: @teemorestudios