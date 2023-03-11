Connect with us

Have an Exciting Weekend With all the Amazing Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Enjoy Sweet Doses of Love & Culture With Ayo and Dotun’s Wedding Video

A Romantic Dinner Turned Surprise Proposal! Enjoy Moyo and Frank's #BNBling Photos

Oyin and Olumide are College Sweethearts on a Forever Journey!

From the DMs To Forever! Enjoy Chioma and Frank's Pre-Wedding Shoot.

#KylieGotHerPrince With Some Help From Instagram! Enjoy Their White Wedding Photos

Dorcas & Henry's Love Journey Began 11 Years Ago in High School!

Catch Your Weekend Dose of Sweet Love With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly!

An Igbo-Yoruba Merger! Bask in the Beauty of Culture With Blessing and Akinwale's Trad

Vwede and Kachi Were Meant to Be! Enjoy Their Perfect #BNBling Moment

Have an Exciting Weekend With all the Amazing Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Published

9 hours ago

 on

Hey there, #BellaNaijaWeddings fam!

Welcome to another beautiful weekend. Trust you had an exciting week. On this end, it’s been an outpouring of love and we certainly wouldn’t have it any other way!

Today we are bringing you a rundown of all the amazing features we had all week on the BellaNaijaWeddings zone. So sit back, grab your popcorn and binge on all the vibrant weddings, sweet love stories, premium inspos and thrilling videos we’ve had all week. Go ahead and take in all the sweetness by clicking on the title links for more on each story.

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!

Of Love, Style and Culture – Take in all The Beauty From Hafsah & Michael’s Igala Trad!

Zainab and Mohammad’s Wedding Dinner Was an Absolute Fairytale – Feel The Magic!

Despite the Time and Distance, Soky & Van Found Love in Each other’s Arms!

It’s a Forever Journey For Grace and Tunde! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Photos

Bask in the Sweetness of Love with Funmi and Vwakpor’s Pre-wedding Shoot!

From an Office Crush To a Perfect Suprise Proposal! Enjoy Chioma & Chibuzor’s #BNBling

Victoria & Grant Were Simply Meant To Be! It’s #VicGotGrant22

Dorothy and Dennis Found Love at a Wedding! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Photos

Mercy Eke Is Serving Flawless White Wedding Inspo With This Beauty Look

This Beauty Look is the Perfect Inspo You Need For Your White Wedding Slay!

Bring That Captivating Charm To Your Civil Wedding With This Pink Inspo!

Make a Classy Statement on Your Yoruba Trad With This Beauty Look!

Medlin Boss is Giving Style Lessons With This Elegant Igbo Bridal Inspo!

Bring That Natural Glow to Your Big Day With This Minimalist Beauty Look

Come Correct as a Stylish Wedding Guest With These 10 #BNWeddingFlow Looks

This Mother and Son Brought Pure Vibes to The dance Floor!

This Bride and Her Brothers are Serving Major Sibling Goals!

These Lovebirds Gave a Steamy Session With Their First Kiss!

This Mother-of-the-Bride Came Through With a Lit Dance Entrance! Enjoy The Video

This Couple’s Wedding Reception Dance-Off Will Have You Grinning!

