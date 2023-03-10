Enjoy Sweet Doses of Love & Culture With Ayo and Dotun’s Wedding Video

Connect with us

Weddings

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The colours, vibes and rich display of love in traditional weddings are simply unmatched. Today, we’re basking in the full vibrance of the Yoruba culture and it is all thanks to  Ayo and Dotun.

We could feel the pumped atmosphere from the morning prep when they shared some fun moments with their squad.  They also had their first-look moment and Dotun’s reaction when he saw his gorgeous bride had us blushing hard. Their traditional wedding ceremony displayed their Yoruba culture and it was just so beautiful to see. We bet you will be glued to your screen as you watch.

Enjoy their wedding video below.

Credit

Videography: @maxwelljennings

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
www.bellanaijaweddings.com

