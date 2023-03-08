A Romantic Dinner Turned Surprise Proposal! Enjoy Moyo and Frank’s #BNBling Photos

Friends who play cupid will always have a special place in our hearts. A mutual friend set Moyo and Frank up for love and now, they are on their forever journey!

It all began when this amazing friend shared Moyo’s profile with Frank. He could not resist the beautiful Moyo and he hit her up immediately. Soon enough, they fell in love with each other and Frank popped the question during a romantic dinner. It was a resounding yes from Moyo and we can’t contain our joy for these lovebirds as they get on their forever journey.

Enjoy Moyo and Femi’s proposal photos below:

How we met

By the bride, Moyo:

From a mutual friend sending my profile, to an Instagram DM, to a Long distance relationship, to moving to the same city, to the perfect proposal. In 2020, I was rounding up my master’s in the UK. A mutual friend sent my profile to him, he was interested so he sent me a DM on Instagram. I replied a few days later and we started talking. After 2 months, we were inseparable and he asked me to be his girlfriend. I had not met him in person but I was already planning to move back to Nigeria in a few months and was in love with him. I said yes and started a long-distance relationship before we met. Fast forward to almost 3 years later (still dating) we took a trip to Ghana and he proposed, I said yes again!!

Credits:

Bride: @m_jaeyy

Groom: @franknofski

Couple: @themfwedding2023

Photography and Videography: @crimsonconcepts