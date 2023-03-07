Connect with us

Weddings

Oyin and Olumide are College Sweethearts on a Forever Journey!

Weddings

#KylieGotHerPrince With Some Help From Instagram! Enjoy Their White Wedding Photos

Weddings

Dorcas & Henry's Love Journey Began 11 Years Ago in High School!

Weddings

Catch Your Weekend Dose of Sweet Love With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly!

Weddings

An Igbo-Yoruba Merger! Bask in the Beauty of Culture With Blessing and Akinwale's Trad

Weddings

Vwede and Kachi Were Meant to Be! Enjoy Their Perfect #BNBling Moment

Weddings

Aminat & Akinpelumi Found Love in Church! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

It all Began With a Swipe! Enjoy Falilat & Hamza's Love Story

Sweet Spot Weddings

One Look and One Conversation Was all it Took For Bosun to fall in Love with Mosope!

Weddings

Take in the Sweetness of Love With all The Amazing Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Weddings

Oyin and Olumide are College Sweethearts on a Forever Journey!

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Asides from getting a degree, other beautiful things happen in the university, one of which is falling in love. 😍 Oyin and Olumide can totally relate because this was how their sweet love began.

Two months after they met at her birthday party, they crossed paths again at the university. They formed a strong bond and dated all through their stay at the university. Now, they have decided to embark on this journey for a lifetime and are giving us a truckload of sweetness with their pre-wedding photos. We are absolutely excited for this pair and their pre-wedding photos will certainly make your day!

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below.

How we met
By the bride, Oyin:

Olumide and I met for the first time at my birthday party somewhere in Toronto. This was right before our first year of university. A mutual friend of ours had invited him to come for my birthday. We spoke a little and exchanged contact details but that was it. Two months later, we found ourselves at the same university and honestly it was God who wanted our paths to cross. Carleton univeristy was my last option and I didn’t know I was going there till a couple weeks before resumption – I was always a University of Toronto girl!

We met again and our forever story began from there. We dated all through university and I don’t know how I would’ve done it without Olumide. This is me 6 years later super thankful that God chose Carleton University and chose Olumide for me. Olumide is everything I prayed for but nothing I expected. He is everything I’ve always wanted love to be, he is my safe space, my one true love.

Credits

Bride @oyinbrandy
Groom @olowoolumide
Planner @etaleventsng
Photography@tosinjoshweddings

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Star Features

#BNxUNWomen Campaign: Advancing Women’s Participation and Representation in Politics and Governance

John Ogba-Ifeakanwa: Am I Powerless As A Nigerian Youth?

Help FOWGI Reconstruct a Library Block in Ketti Community Primary School Via DonateNG

Fellow Nigerian Youth, Don’t Let This Political Consciousness Go to Sleep

From South Africa to Europe! Manchester United’s Benni McCarthy Has an Inspiring Journey in Football
css.php