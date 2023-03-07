Oyin and Olumide are College Sweethearts on a Forever Journey!

Two months after they met at her birthday party, they crossed paths again at the university. They formed a strong bond and dated all through their stay at the university. Now, they have decided to embark on this journey for a lifetime and are giving us a truckload of sweetness with their pre-wedding photos. We are absolutely excited for this pair and their pre-wedding photos will certainly make your day!

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below.

How we met

By the bride, Oyin:

Olumide and I met for the first time at my birthday party somewhere in Toronto. This was right before our first year of university. A mutual friend of ours had invited him to come for my birthday. We spoke a little and exchanged contact details but that was it. Two months later, we found ourselves at the same university and honestly it was God who wanted our paths to cross. Carleton univeristy was my last option and I didn’t know I was going there till a couple weeks before resumption – I was always a University of Toronto girl!

We met again and our forever story began from there. We dated all through university and I don’t know how I would’ve done it without Olumide. This is me 6 years later super thankful that God chose Carleton University and chose Olumide for me. Olumide is everything I prayed for but nothing I expected. He is everything I’ve always wanted love to be, he is my safe space, my one true love.

Credits

Bride @oyinbrandy

Groom @olowoolumide

Planner @etaleventsng

Photography: @tosinjoshweddings