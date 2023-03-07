From the DMs To Forever! Enjoy Chioma and Frank’s Pre-Wedding Shoot.

They say a photo speaks a thousand words and we absolutely agree. Chioma’s beautiful photo spoke in the language of love to Frank the moment he saw it. 😅

It all began when a mutual friend posted Chioma’s photo. Frank was instantly lovestruck and he went ahead to request her contact. What followed was getting to know each other and falling head over heels in love! We can’t get over their cheerful smiles and sweet show of love in their pre-wedding photos. These sweethearts have certainly made our day and we bet you will love their photos as you scroll.

Enjoy Chioma and Frank’s pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Chioma:

Frank and I got talking a few years ago through a mutual friend. Apparently, our mutual friend posted my photo and he commented and liked it. He went further to ask for my number. 2-3 weeks later, a number sent me a message and I was to reluctant replying his chat. Finally, I replied and the chat was lively, funny and engaging.

We continued chatting and found out that we had a lot of things in common. I later developed cold feet because I wasn’t a party to long-distance relationships but with time, our friendship grew strong, our love stronger and our commitment was so intentional. It was as if he was with me every second. I am so blessed to have said yes to the most loving, caring, selfless, intentional and handsome man on earth.

Credits

Bride @chioma_nwachineke

Photography @riyalityweddings

Makeup @kokoos_glam