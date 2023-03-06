KylieGotHerPrince With Some Help From Instagram! Enjoy Their White Wedding Photos

One of the things that makes love so precious is how it happens. One minute, you randomly like a photo on Instagram and the next minute, the love of your life is in your DM.

For Kylie and Prince, It all began with a random like on Instagram and then a DM. They instantly clicked and as they got better acquainted, they knew that they were meant for each other. They exchanged their vows in a dreamy white wedding, leaving us in awe of all the love and beauty.

Kylie was such a stylish bride in her elegant white dress and Prince slayed his custom tux to perfection. These lovebirds make such a perfect pair and we are so excited as they go on their forever journey!

Enjoy Kylie and Prince’s white wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Kylie:

We met in 2019 on Instagram, I just liked his photo randomly and to my utmost surprise, he messaged instantly. To be candid, we got off to a good start but didn’t advance to dating till 2020. Fast forward to 2021, he asked me to marry him and we also welcomed the sweetest human.

Credits

Bride @skin_by_ky

Planner @2706events

Bridal and Groom Stylist @thestyleindifel

Makeup @bimpeonakoya

Hairstylist @ferdinardshair

Dress @nkadumeje

Tux @atafo.official

Shoes @manoloblahnik

Photography @thedavidmartinss

Videography @kolefilms

Wedding cake@heladodelicia

Decor @btg_decor

Decor Photography @detailsbysam

Location @thefivepalm