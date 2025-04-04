A Fairytale Come Alive! Enjoy Oyinda and David’s Wedding Video

Connect with us

Weddings

Oyinda and David’s white wedding was nothing short of a fairytale! The lovebirds, who met at a wedding, finally had their own special day—and it was pure magic.

Their celebration began with sweet emotions and a love so pure, you could feel it through the screen. They both looked absolutely stunning and saying “I do” in the vibrant outdoors was like a breath of fresh air. From heartfelt vows to breathtaking decor to stylish fashion moments, every detail made their wedding one for the books! As the night unfolded, the atmosphere turned into a full-blown party, with friends and family bringing their A-game to the dance floor. Their wedding video perfectly captures their love and you’ll be glued to your screen as you watch.

Enjoy their wedding video below and see their love story here:

