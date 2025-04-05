Connect with us

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Have an Exciting Weekend With all the Features From This Week

A Fairytale Come Alive! Enjoy Oyinda and David’s Wedding Video

Love Happened After Nnanna’s Aunt Introduced Him to Annie!

Nnedy Found Love While Scrolling Through Instagram - Now It's #NextStopTheOkekes

Ire and Thabo Met at a Christmas Hangout – Now It’s Happy Ever After!

Seun and Lekan Had Their Fairytale Wedding in Athens - Enjoy Their Video

From The Instagram DMs to Forever! Enjoy Onyinye & Uche’s Pre-wedding Shoot

When Love & Culture Meets! Enjoy Karen and Dejo's Yoruba Trad

A Fateful Encounter Led to Onyeka & Obi's Fairytale

7 hours ago

Hey there, BellaNaijaWeddings fam!

The weekend is here, and you already know the drill—it’s that time of the week when we load you up with a truckload of love and sweetness! From heartwarming love stories to jaw-dropping wedding inspiration and all the romantic feel in between, the BellaNaijaWeddings zone has everything you need to make your weekend extra special. So, grab a cosy spot, your favourite snack, and let’s dive into this world of pure love magic together!

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!

Ogechi Found Her Soulmate, Izunna—All Thanks to Her Sister!

Florence and Gbenga Met in Church and Discovered a Love That Was Meant To Be!

Morenikeji Was Waiting for a Friend After Church When She Met the Love of Her Life!

It was Love at First Sight for Victoria & Eddie! Enjoy Their Romantic Garden Proposal

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

