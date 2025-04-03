Love Happened After Nnanna’s Aunt Introduced Him to Annie!

It’s amazing how a simple introduction can lead to a perfect fairytale. Annie and Nnanna’s journey was a beautiful surprise, set in motion by fate.

Nnanna’s aunt and cousin were the unexpected matchmakers who brought them together in a way neither of them saw coming. As they got better acquainted, they soon discovered a love that had been waiting patiently to unfold. Their connection grew stronger with time and now, it’s all love in the air! As they embark on their forever journey, they are blessing us with their lovely pre-wedding photos. Each frame is a perfect blend of love, culture and style and you can’t resist the beauty.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Annie :

Our love story is a beautiful surprise. We were introduced through a mutual family connection (his aunt), who also happens to be a respected consultant at the medical school I attended. Little did we know, a gentle nudge from his cousin Ellen would set our paths aligning. Initially, I didn’t feel an instant spark, but as time passed, I began to notice the little things that made him extraordinary – his kind heart, generous spirit, and persistent nature. I saw the man I had been praying for, and our connection blossomed naturally. We’re grateful for the unexpected twist of fate that brought us together, proving that sometimes the best love stories are the ones that sneak up on us.

