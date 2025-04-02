Nnedy Found Love While Scrolling Through Instagram – Now It’s #NextStopTheOkekes

For Nnedy, finding love began with a simple Instagram scroll—an ordinary moment that turned into the start of her extraordinary love story with Chukie.

One of Nnedy’s friends had posted photos from a family event on Instagram, and amidst all the faces she saw, only one managed to catch her eye—and eventually, capture her heart. This person happened to be Chukie! After a quick follow, they found themselves exchanging DMs and building a sweet connection neither of them saw coming. Now, they are set to spend the rest of their lives together and their pre-wedding shoot beautifully reflects the magic of a love that was simply meant to be. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Nnedy:

Back in April 2022, I found myself doing what any modern introvert does best: scrolling through Instagram stories as if it were a part-time job. That’s when I stumbled upon Chinedu’s story. Now, Chinedu is a friend and Chukie’s cousin. He was at a family function, proudly spamming Instagram with pictures of relatives. And then there he was—a handsome, nerdy-looking guy who ticked all my boxes. As luck would have it, he was tagged in the story. We followed each other and the rest they say is history!

How we met

By the groom, Chukie:

It started in April 2022 when my cousin Chinedu posted a family event on Instagram. Somewhere in those photos, someone spotted me and decided to follow me. Of course, I followed her back—she was beautiful and intriguing. Naturally, I did my homework, asking around about her, and the more I found out, the more I wanted to know her.

We ended up sending DMs to each other at the same time (though she’ll argue otherwise). From that first conversation, everything just flowed. What started as an Instagram follow quickly turned into daily chats, countless laughs, and the beginning of something extraordinary.

Credits

Bride: @nnedyonyene

Groom: @rook.ig

Photography: @lucasugoweddings