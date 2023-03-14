A Cocktail Event and a DM – See How Soky & Van Came To Be!

They say when two people are meant to be, nothing can stop them. For Soky and Van time and distance were no match for their sweet love.

It all began at a cocktail event where Van was instantly hooked the moment he saw the beautiful Soky. He slid into her DM and even though time and distance came in the way, love brought them back into each other’s arms. They reconnected years after and it’s been pure bliss for the sweethearts. Their pre-wedding photos are making us super giddy today and we bet you will love them as you scroll!

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Van:

It all started in 2019, I was attending a cocktail event in Abuja; nice ambience accompanied by a lovely space. There was a beacon of lights against the dark night, she was that sparkle in the crowd catching my attention. On her banter badge was written Soky. Fast forward, I entered her DM trying to snatch her attention. Lines were dropping in the DM and emojis flying for a couple of days. Sadly, we got disconnected because I had to leave for Canada and she left for England.

Fast forward to 2021, and we are in Abuja again. I decided to slide into her DM to reconnect. Thereafter, we went on a date after which she invited me to her brother’s wedding. This happened to be a turning point for me and this drew us closer. We’ve been dating since then and it’s been an amazing ride with each other. We both know we want to spend the rest of our lives together.

