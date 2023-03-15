Connect with us

Weddings

Grace & Tunde’s Pre-wedding Shoot is all the Beauty Your Day Needs!

Weddings

A Cocktail Event and a DM - See How Soky & Van Came To Be!

Weddings

The #ForeverHM Trad Was a Perfect Mix of Love, Style & Culture!

Weddings

It Was Love at First Sight! Enjoy Chinenye & Chukwuma's Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

Have an Exciting Weekend With all the Amazing Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Weddings

Enjoy Sweet Doses of Love & Culture With Ayo and Dotun’s Wedding Video

Weddings

A Romantic Dinner Turned Surprise Proposal! Enjoy Moyo and Frank's #BNBling Photos

Weddings

Oyin and Olumide are College Sweethearts on a Forever Journey!

Weddings

From the DMs To Forever! Enjoy Chioma and Frank's Pre-Wedding Shoot.

Weddings

#KylieGotHerPrince With Some Help From Instagram! Enjoy Their White Wedding Photos

Weddings

Grace & Tunde’s Pre-wedding Shoot is all the Beauty Your Day Needs!

Published

2 hours ago

 on

It’s no news that love stories get us super giddy and today is all about Grace and Tunde!  The lovebirds are on to happy ever after and their pre-wedding photos are giving us so much joy.

Grace and Tunde look so perfect in each other’s arms. You can’t look at their photos and miss the elegance they exude. These lovebirds are obviously smitten and we bet you’ll agree with us even more as you scroll.

Enjoy Grace and Tunde’s pre-wedding photos below:

Credits

Bride-to-be@gmazing21
Dress@albinadyla
Hair@ceceshairlegacy
Makeup@tomilolaofbiggles
Photography@calvinmauricemedia | @aloveexperience

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Star Features

“Go Back To Your…” What Racism and Tribalism Look Like

16 Women Leaders Championing Earth’s Restoration Make the 2023 Global Landscapes Forum’s List

Mfonobong Inyang: The Small Matter of Gubernatorial & State Assembly Elections

BN Book Review: An Ordinary Wonder by Buki Papillon | Review by E.B. Ayo

Smart Emmanuel: Tips on Building a Profitable Business
css.php