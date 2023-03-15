Grace & Tunde’s Pre-wedding Shoot is all the Beauty Your Day Needs!

It’s no news that love stories get us super giddy and today is all about Grace and Tunde! The lovebirds are on to happy ever after and their pre-wedding photos are giving us so much joy.

Grace and Tunde look so perfect in each other’s arms. You can’t look at their photos and miss the elegance they exude. These lovebirds are obviously smitten and we bet you’ll agree with us even more as you scroll.

Enjoy Grace and Tunde’s pre-wedding photos below:

Credits

Bride-to-be: @gmazing21

Dress: @albinadyla

Hair: @ceceshairlegacy

Makeup: @tomilolaofbiggles

Photography: @calvinmauricemedia | @aloveexperience