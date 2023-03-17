Connect with us

Weddings

Zainab & Mohammed's Wedding Dinner Was A Blend of Culture, Style and Love!

Weddings

Grace & Tunde’s Pre-wedding Shoot is all the Beauty Your Day Needs!

Weddings

A Cocktail Event and a DM - See How Soky & Van Came To Be!

Weddings

The #ForeverHM Trad Was a Perfect Mix of Love, Style & Culture!

Weddings

It Was Love at First Sight! Enjoy Chinenye & Chukwuma's Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

Have an Exciting Weekend With all the Amazing Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Weddings

Enjoy Sweet Doses of Love & Culture With Ayo and Dotun’s Wedding Video

Weddings

A Romantic Dinner Turned Surprise Proposal! Enjoy Moyo and Frank's #BNBling Photos

Weddings

Oyin and Olumide are College Sweethearts on a Forever Journey!

Weddings

From the DMs To Forever! Enjoy Chioma and Frank's Pre-Wedding Shoot.

Weddings

Zainab & Mohammed’s Wedding Dinner Was A Blend of Culture, Style and Love!

Published

1 day ago

 on

Zainab and Mohammed are giving us so much beauty to drool over today. After tying the knot, the lovebirds celebrated their sweet love at a grand wedding dinner.

The lovely couple showed up looking absolutely dashing and gave us just the perfect dose of magic. Everything from the breathtaking decor to the heartwarming speech and the energy from the guest will have you glued to your screen as you watch. Zainab and Mohammed’s wedding dinner was nothing short of a rich blend of culture, beauty and style and we bet you will love every bit of it.

Enjoy their wedding video below:

 

Credit

Videography@nategenius01

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php