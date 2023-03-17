Zainab & Mohammed’s Wedding Dinner Was A Blend of Culture, Style and Love!

Zainab and Mohammed are giving us so much beauty to drool over today. After tying the knot, the lovebirds celebrated their sweet love at a grand wedding dinner.

The lovely couple showed up looking absolutely dashing and gave us just the perfect dose of magic. Everything from the breathtaking decor to the heartwarming speech and the energy from the guest will have you glued to your screen as you watch. Zainab and Mohammed’s wedding dinner was nothing short of a rich blend of culture, beauty and style and we bet you will love every bit of it.

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credit

Videography: @nategenius01