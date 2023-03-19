Connect with us

Funmi & Vwakpor are on a Forever Journey! Their Pre-wedding Photos Will Make You Smile

It is so easy to tell when two people are completely smitten by each other. Their stares, gentle touch, and pure chemistry always tells a story of sweet love.

Funmi and Vwakpor are on to happy ever after and their pre-wedding photos have us blushing! Every photo in this shoot displays warm affection and shows that love is indeed a blissful feeling. Their chemistry is also undeniable, we’re simply in awe! You’ll definitely fall in love with every single frame as you scroll.

Enjoy Funmi and Vwakpor’s pre-wedding shoot below:

@zealsphotography

