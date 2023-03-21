Victoria and Grant’s Sweet Love Journey was Simply Fate! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Photos

Connect with us

Weddings

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Time and time again, we’ve been made to see that school connects people in the most amazing ways.  Victoria and Grant met at the university and are now on their forever journey!

Right from the moment they set eyes on each other in the university, cupid started doing its magic. They kept bumping into each other and we agree that this wasn’t a mere coincidence, their love was certainly meant to be. Now, we can’t resist their beautiful pre-wedding photos. They make such a cute couple and we are so happy that love brought Victoria and Grant together!

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met
By the bride, Victoria:

Our love story started during our university days. I was in 100 level while he was back to school for his final year clearance. At that time, we coincidentally kept running into each other, it happened so much that we started calling each other stalkers because how else can we explain that? One day, he walked up to me, asked for my phone number and said ‘maybe this is destiny’.

Months later, he moved to Abuja which is where I also reside, we met a few times and then in 2017 he officially asked me out and of course, I said Yes! We had our ups and downs, breakups and makeups which have made us stronger together and led to this moment. He proposed to me on the 7th of July 2022. It was on my Passing Out Parade day, in front of our friends and families and my life since then until now has been everything I prayed and wished for. He gave me all that on a platter of gold.

 

