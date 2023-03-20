Sade & Afam’s Destination Wedding at Lake Como is a Perfect Start To Your Week!

Sade and Afam are giving us a thrill with their lovely destination wedding that took place at Lake Como. The lovebirds crossed paths in an online chat room during the pandemic and formed a beautiful connection.

Afam asked Sade to spend forever with him and she said “yes!” Now, they have us gushing over their sweet love as they exchanged their vows in a beautiful outdoor white wedding. Sade was every bit of a gorgeous bride in her elegant dress and Afam came through dapper as well. The reception party came with all the fun – you can literally feel the excitement from their wedding photos. We are totally obsessed with Sade and Afam’s wedding photos and we bet you will love them as much as we do!

Enjoy their white wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Sade:

I really love our “how did you meet” story! We met at the height of the pandemic when everyone was relegated to their living rooms and were yearning for human interaction. My friend Nife invited me to this app called “House Party”. It was basically an app where you could have these video chat rooms with a group of friends and you could play games, talk about different topics and meet new people!

It was so fun and really got us through the worst days of the pandemic. We would have themed nights, and discussion topics, it was a whole thing! One day, I saw a new guy in the chat and I’m like ooh he’s cute and I flirt, he flirts back and the rest is history, he lived in Houston and I lived in DMV, he came to see me one weekend and we have been together ever since!

Here is how Afam popped the question:

In our culture, we typically have two weddings, a traditional wedding where we perform traditional marriage rites and then a more Westernized wedding. We had our traditional wedding in Lagos, Nigeria, in December 2021. So we had actually begun planning the traditional wedding before the official proposal. About a week or so before we travelled to Lagos Nigeria for our traditional wedding, we went out for dinner and when I got there I noticed how nice the hostess and everyone else were to me.

They gave us a corner table with a view and I was just thinking “Oh what a great way to celebrate before our trip”. But by the end of the meal when dessert came out, it was on a plate that said “Will You Marry Me”, he got on one knee and I said yes! I was so caught off guard because I was so sure that he would propose in Nigeria. So this was a pleasant surprise! It was just him and I and that was perfect for me!

