A Mutual Friend Did The Matchmaking – It’s Time To #MeetTheOscars!

Catherine and Osa are on their forever journey and their pre-wedding photos are making us swoon. The lovebirds met through a mutual friend and went on their very first date!

Now, what started off with a casual first date has led to a lifetime of bliss. Today, they are feeding our eyes with their gorgeous pre-wedding photos and we can’t get over the love radiating from every single shot.  These two make such a perfect match and you certainly can’t miss their elegant style and sweet chemistry as you scroll.

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos below:

How we met
By the bride, Catherine:

I met Osa sometime in September 2020 after a very good friend and colleague of mine insisted I meet with him. I was in a very bad place and I wasn’t interested in meeting anyone soon. Our first date was extremely casual. I totally dressed down and wasn’t looking forward to anything serious. Days went by and we unconsciously built a friendship. A month later, we became inseparable which blossomed into a beautiful relationship. We shared the most amazing memories & adventures, we were really infused as one.

Credits

Bride @theladycathy
Planner @madame__dubois

 

