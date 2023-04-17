Toyosi and Yemisi’s Love Blossomed After Their First Date! See Their Wedding Photos

There’s no greater feeling than walking down the aisle with the love of your Toyosi and Yemisi wedding was nothing short of spectacular and we are totally here for it!

The lovebirds met in church and their sweet love blossomed after their first date. Now, these two are taking the forever route in grand style as they seal their love in a glamorous white wedding. Toyosi opted for a chic wedding dress and she looked absolutely gorgeous. Yemisi also showed up dapper in his white tux. Just before their white wedding, they tied the knot in a Yoruba traditional wedding where they repped their culture beautifully. They were surrounded by their family and friends and it was such a delight seeing them radiate so much love and happiness.

Enjoy their wedding photos below:

How we met

By the groom, Yemisi:

I was introduced to Toyosi the first time I attended our church in 2018 and I was like, ” Oh damn, this girl is fine…so what did I do? I asked my friend if he could get me her Snapchat, which he did (thanks Charlie) and we got talking.

Not gonna lie, the chats weren’t chatting. I mean she was polite and all but I just couldn’t get her to go on a date with me and being a big boy I wanted to still have my shakara element intact too, so I didn’t push. Then the pandemic hit! I asked if she wanted to come with me to see some puppies; that was our first date.

We met this pup that we completely fell in love with and just had the most organic first date ever! It was all vibes lol we rode bikes…(well I did because she kept falling off the bike lol) Getting to fall in love with Toyosi was so easy and I just knew she was the one I wanted to do forever with. She’s been the sweetest, most beautiful, most loving, most caring partner, friend, lover, gist partner, model (cos occasionally I’m her stylist), Mentor, Mentee literally EVERYTHING!!!! and I’m the luckiest guy in the world for real.

by the bride, Toyosi:

After some time, I finally allowed him to take me out on our first date lol and it was the best decision I made, the timing was perfect. It was during lockdown so he had to be creative with it. He took me to view some puppies (I hate animals btw) but we fell in love with this tiny pup that I named Timilehin and it was the most magical spontaneous date! After puppy shopping, we spoke for hours, we ate, we danced, we walked, we rode bikes lmao it was a viiiiiibe!

At this point, I still had no idea that this would blossom into something so special, but I just really enjoyed spending time with him… and that’s what we did, we kept spending more and more time together. After looking past the very flashy elements of my boyfriend lmao, I realised that underneath it all, I had the most loving, caring, intuitive, sensitive, sacrificial, generous, humble, diligent, open-minded, patient, committed, and ever-growing man on the planet. I knew it was time to hang up my baby girl boots! I had found somebody worth it, I knew I wanted this man in my life forever!

Let’s check out he dapper groom!

Here’s how Toyosi and Yemisi had their Yoruba traditional engagement:

Credits

White Wedding

Bride @whitttney_

Groom @yesidims

Planner @tessallureevents

Bridal Stylist @thewardrobemanager

Groom’s Stylist @groomstylingbytwm

Wedding dress and veil @roseblossombridal

Outfit (Nude) @marveeofficial

Outfit (Brown) @mazellebridal

Makeup @zainabazeez

Hair Stylist @tea.styles

Fabrics @glitz_allure_fabrics

Shoes @manoloblahnik | @renecaovilla | @jimmychoo

Jewellery @nerobespoke

Photography @thedavidmartinss | @emmanuellaphotosgallery

Videography @ladimilanfilms

Wedding Suit @atafo.official

Groom’s reception outfitv@magnumstiches

Groom’s after-party outfit @cutesaint.prive | @cutesaint.ng

Shoes @jimmychoo | @louboutinworld | @ysl | @zegnaofficial

Cap @jamesjohnsonng

Asooke fabric @wovenmarketafrica

Reception outfit fabric @glitz_allure_fabrics

Beads @kishlys

Traditional Wedding

Bride @whitttney_

Groom @yesidims

Planner @tessallureevents

Bridal Stylist @thewardrobemanager

Groom’s Stylist @groomstylingbytwm

Bride’s Outfit @couturebytabik

Makeup @zainabazeez

Hair Stylist @tea.styles

Gele @dbellezza_gele

Fabrics @glitz_allure_fabrics

Shoes @manoloblahnik | @renecaovilla | @jimmychoo

Asooke @wovenmarketafrica

Jewellery @nerobespoke

Photography @thedavidmartinss | @emmanuellaphotosgallery

Videography @ladimilanfilms

Groom’s asooke outfit @kinghakbal

Shoes @jimmychoo | @louboutinworld | @ysl | @zegnaofficial

Cap @jamesjohnsonng

Asooke fabric @wovenmarketafrica

Beads @kishlys