From an Instagram Comment To The DMs and Now Forever – It’s #ZONA23!

Just like Zoe and Ikenna, maybe the secret to finding the love of your life is by leaving a comment on an Instagram post. 😅

Zoe’s comment led Ikenna to her DMs and they kicked off an interesting conversation. As time passed, they built a strong bond and became inseparable. Now, the sweethearts are on the path to happily ever after, and we couldn’t be more thrilled for them! They look absolutely dashing in their pre-wedding photos and we can certainly feel the love in every frame!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Zoe:

What started out as a simple Instagram DM has transformed into a beautiful love story. A friend made a post on Instagram about Calabar girls, which I commented on and told him to leave us alone. What followed was a DM from this strange man saying, “My mother said I should marry from Calabar. So I’m out here searching for the rib I lost.” I jokingly replied to him and said, “You just won a trophy. ” I didn’t know that was going to be the beginning of a beautiful love story. At the time we started talking, I just came out of a very horrible relationship. I wasn’t ready to give anyone an opportunity to mess with me again.

Anyway, we got talking, and I found myself opening up to this man. I felt really comfortable around him, and we could talk for long hours and even sleep off while on the call. At this point, we haven’t met physically. Fast forward to my service year, I came to Lagos, and he kept insisting we meet. I turned him down several times but later gave in. I actually thought the first date would be the only opportunity he’d have to see me, but we had several dates after that. Lol. Two months after our first date, he asked me to be his girlfriend, and of course, I agreed. The rest, they say, is history. I’m getting married to the stranger who slid into my DM.😂

P.S. He’s no longer a stranger. He’s now the LOML.🥺❤️

Credits

Bride: @neneikpeme

Groom: @iam_k3nna

Planner: @hills_concept

Makeup: @maq_jose

Photography: @shutterwavephotography

Bride’s Outfit: @bargain_luxxe