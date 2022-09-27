South African Rap Legend Riky Rick will be Honoured with a Global Visionary Award at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

South African rap legend Rikhado “Riky Rick” Makhado will be honoured posthumously with the Global Visionary Award at the upcoming 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta, Georgia.

The legendary late rapper will be the inaugural recipient of the award, which recognises and honours champions of culture, including artists, DJs, and music industry professionals who have made ground-breaking efforts to expand the culture of hip-hop on the World Stage.

Riky Rick’s untimely passing, due to mental health struggles, is a great loss for many. This Award aims to honour his life, work, and his lasting impact while raising awareness around mental health issues and shedding light on available coping resources. Riky Rick was an innovator in many spheres of culture and the world benefited greatly from his intuitive vision.

“The BET Global Visionary Award comes as a heart-warming opportunity to celebrate Rikhado’s life and his deep love for humanity”, said Louisa Zondo, Riky Rick’s mother. “I see the award as a recognition of the positive impact of the music Rikhado shared with us. The award also highlights how Rikhado used arts and culture as an important and effective pathway for people to truly connect with, care for and be seen by each other.”

Riky Rick, a South African entrepreneur, rapper, and fashion icon, has been a force in the music business since the release of “Nafukwa,” which earned an MTV Africa Award for Video of the Year. Riky Rick’s powerful and well-known voice in South African hip-hop has made him a highly regarded artist who has left an indelible mark on the music scene around the world.

He pioneered the independent music trend in South Africa and internationally, breaking away from his label and distributing songs directly to fans online. His independent projects were very successful and led other artists to try something similar. He is the founder and owner of Cotton Club Records as well as Cotton Fest, a platform that celebrates the worlds of music and fashion.

Bianca Naidoo Makhado, Riky Rick’s wife said,

As Riky’s family, we are moved and honoured to receive the BET Global Visionary Award on behalf of our beloved, Riky Rick. This award honours his work and his name. I am so proud that my husband’s work is still making a positive impact within the entertainment space and that his legacy continues to inspire young creatives. This award reminds us of his love for his fans and for the culture.

“Riky Rick means so much to so many of us, not just South African hip-hop fans but globally beyond the mic. His impact on changing the South African hip-hop game to be more inclusive, particularly in encouraging young creatives to take control of their destiny and dare to dream bigger, endures as one of his most influential and lasting legacies. His legacy continues to inspire and together with Bianca, we hope to honour Riky by championing a new generation of black creatives while celebrating his life and what he stood for,” said Monde Twala, Senior Vice president and General Manager, Paramount Africa and Peer Lead, BET International.

The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards ceremony will be hosted by Fat Joe on September 30, will take place live from the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, GA, and will premiere Internationally on BET Africa (DStv channel 129) on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 2 AM WAT and 3 AM CAT.