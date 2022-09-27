“I went to the #BBNaija house for the prize… there wasn’t a second option” – Chomzy says in Exclusive Interview with BellaNaija

Chomzy had only one thing on her mind when she got into the Big Brother Naija show – the prize! She told Chuey Chu that love wasn’t even a second option. Although she was okay with finding love in the house, her only goal was money.

In this conversation, Chomzy lets us in on her life before the house, what she plans to do with the fame, and why she thinks she’s being misunderstood.

Watch the interview below brought to you by Johnnie Walker: