Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

"I went to the #BBNaija house for the prize… there wasn’t a second option" - Chomzy says in Exclusive Interview with BellaNaija

BN TV Music Scoop

Rema Meets Amelia For A "Chicken Soup Date" & They Had So Much To Talk About | Watch

BN TV Music

New Video: Skales - Player Days

BN TV Music

New Video: Ayra Starr - Rush

BN TV Movies & TV

Let Eloswag show you his many talents in this fun interview | #BNxBBNaija7

BN TV

Here Are 24 Ways to Style Your Long Braids – According to Fola Hontas!

BN TV Living

Thinking About the Perfect Getaway Location? Watch Diana Eneje’s Zanzibar Vlog

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija7: Dotun talks prepping for the BBNaija show, friendship with Deji & plans for the future | Watch

BN TV Scoop

The BBNaija Saturday Gold Party Was Too Lit… From the DJs, Dance & Energy – Everything Passed the Vibe Check

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 8 (Season 2) of TNC Africa’s “Little Black Book”

BN TV

“I went to the #BBNaija house for the prize… there wasn’t a second option” – Chomzy says in Exclusive Interview with BellaNaija

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Chomzy had only one thing on her mind when she got into the Big Brother Naija show – the prize! She told Chuey Chu that love wasn’t even a second option. Although she was okay with finding love in the house, her only goal was money.

In this conversation, Chomzy lets us in on her life before the house, what she plans to do with the fame, and why she thinks she’s being misunderstood.

Watch the interview below brought to you by Johnnie Walker:

Related Topics:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

How a Small Steel Box is Changing the Lives of These Women in Rural Ghana

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: My Top 9 Hacks For Overcoming Fear

Help 4 Breath 4 Life Save More Children Via DonateNG

Frederick Nkobowo: Why Registering your Business is Super Important

SustyVibes Celebrates World Cleanup Day 2022 with Nationwide Street Conference Events
css.php