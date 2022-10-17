MTV Shuga Naija Is Back for a New Season & You Can Audition to Join the Stellar Cast

Exciting news guys, MTV Shuga Naija is back for another season!

The last season was directed by Tope Oshin and featured Tobi Bakre, Timini Egbuson, Chinaza Akubueze, Sharon Jatto, Omowunmi Dada, and Adebukola Oladipupo.

Adesua Etomi-Wellington, who plays Sheila, Tomiwa Tegbe, who plays Wasiu, and Sharon Jatto, who plays Simi, will be reprising their roles in season 5.

The new season’s showrunner, Isioma Osaje, said that Kemi Adesoye will be in charge of the writers’ room. Writers include Chiemeka Osuagwu, Tamara Aihie, Fatimah Binta Gimsay, and Sonia Irabor.

The MTV Staying Alive Foundation (SAF), which is behind the MTV Shuga series, announced not only the return of MTV Shuga Naija but also two upcoming MTV Shuga campaigns: MTV Shuga Down South (South Africa) and MTV Nishedh (India). This is the first time the Foundation will launch three campaigns in three geographic areas in the space of eighteen months, and it is also the first time it will broaden its message beyond HIV and reproductive health.

MTV Shuga is a social-impact movement centred around a multi-award-winning television drama series. Based on formative research, the storytelling reflects the lives of the youth the series seeks to engage and highlights behavioural choices towards youth empowerment. In addition to the television drama series, the campaign includes a graphic novel, a radio drama, social media, digital media, and a peer education programme designed for delivery in schools, community centres, and other safe spaces.

The MTV Shuga campaign focuses on pressing issues relevant to the youth of the region in which it will be launched. As usual, MTV Shuga in Nigeria will continue to address HIV prevention and will encourage conversations around gender-based violence and gender equity. It will also raise awareness about the risks of COVID-19 and encourage vaccination.

The MTV Shuga in South Africa will focus on comprehensive SRHR as well as substance abuse, mental health, tuberculosis and the LGBTQI+ community. The Indian campaign will tackle various sexual and adolescent-related issues, including contraceptives, safe abortion methods, and recognising and treating tuberculosis.

These campaigns will help highlight issues that are often not discussed openly among family, partners, and friends.

“The upcoming MTV Shuga campaigns are poised to uplift and empower youth across the African continent and in India. A huge percentage of youth globally reside in Africa and India, so the impact we are hoping to make is no small feat. Not only are we excited about the TV series, radio and digital content, but we are thrilled to be taking these messages directly to the youth on the ground through peer education. By enlisting the youth to be a part of the change, we ensure that they are not just passively consuming our edutainment content but are included in the solution,” said Monde Twala, Senior Vice President of Paramount Africa, Peer Lead BET International and MTV Staying Alive Board Member.

MTV Shuga Naija and MTV Shuga Down South will premiere in 2023. The MTV Shuga Naija and Down South series will premiere on MTV Base, BET, and free-to-air broadcasters, SABC and NTA, followed by YouTube and Facebook. All MTV Shuga seasons will be available on Netflix and Safari.com after broadcast on TV and will then air on national broadcasters within a few weeks of launching.

Following this announcement, the award-winning international drama series has opened its doors to acting hopefuls as it sets out to discover new talent in Nigeria.

Want to join the cast for the new season? Visit casting.ng/mtvshugaauditions to apply! Entries close on October 24, 2022.