Sola Sobowale Breaks Down Her Role as Awarun in “Anikulapo” | Watch



KAPTV had an exclusive interview with star characters from the movie, “Anikulapo.” Sola Sobowale (who plays Awarun) and Kunle Afolayan (who directs and plays Akano) gave insights about the recently-released Netflix title.

In this interview, Sola Sobowale talks about her character and why she is loved by men. She describes her character as selfish, beautiful, and hardworking.

Kunle Afolayan emphasised the fact that she played her role gracefully even while off-set. Altogether, her distinct role was one born out of the inspiration to promote the Nigerian culture as well as depict originality and authenticity as a people. The veteran actors agreed that “Anikulapo” will preserve culture for the younger generation.

Watch the interview below: